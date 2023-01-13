Three Arrested for Peddling Ganja by train from Himachal Pradesh

Mangaluru: The police arrested three persons on January 12, who were peddling ganja and charas by train from North India’s Himachal Pradesh and supplying it to businessmen and college students in Mangaluru.

The arrested have been identified as Sukith Kava alias Chukki (32) from Bajagoli, Karkala; Aravind (24) from Tamil Nadu and Sunil (32) from Pulkeri, Karkala.

According to the police, the accused Sukith, Aravind and Sunil used to buy illegal drugs ganja and charas from Himachal Pradesh.

They used to travel by train to Mangaluru with ganja and charas and supply it to businessmen and students in Mangaluru.

On getting information from reliable sources, the CEN Police arrested the accused and seized 500 grams of charas, 1 kg of ganja, a Ritz car and mobile phones all worth Rs 8 lakhs from their possession.