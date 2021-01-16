Spread the love



















Three Arrested in Attempt to Kidnap Children in Padavinangady

Mangaluru: Three youth have been arrested on January 16, in connection with an attempt to kidnap children near Mahalasa Temple, Padavinangady on January 13.

The arrested have been identified as Rakshak Shetty (22) from Kavoor, Alistar Tauro (21) from Bondel and Rahul Sinha (21) from KOCL Quarters Kavoor.

According to the police on January 13, the accused came on a two-wheeler and tried to kidnap children who were playing near the temple premises in Padavinangandy. The accused used blankets to cover the children and kidnap them, but the children succeeded in escaping from the spot.

In this connection, a case was filed in the Kankanady police station by Prashanth Keshav. The police immediately got into action to nab the accused.

Accused Rakshak Shetty is involved in various crimes, and cases have been registered against him under section 447, 504, 323, 506 IPC in Mangaluru East Police station. Another accused Alister Tauro is also involved in drug-related crimes, and three cases have been registered against him in the Kavoor police station. The third accused Rahul Sinha is involved in drug-related crime and a case has been registered against him under the NDPS act in Kavoor police station.

All the accused were produced before the court and taken into police custody for further investigations.

Under the direction of Police commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Hariram Shanker IPS, DCP Crime and Traffic Vinay Goanker and under the leadership of ACP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru IPS, the operation was carried out by the Kankanady Police Inspector Ashok P, PSI Krishna B, Raghu Nayak and team.