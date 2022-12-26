Three arrested in Jalil’s murder case

Mangaluru: Police arrested three persons on December 25, in connection with the murder of Jalil at Krishnapura in Suratkal on December 24.

Addressing the media persons, Police Commissioner Sashi Kumar said that three of the accused are arrested in the Jalil murder case. They were produced before the court and remanded for 14 days of custody.

It is learnt that two of them were directly involved in the murder and the other had brought the accused on his motorbike. On December 25, all three accused were arrested from a lodge in Kaup.

Police Commissioner also said that nearly 10 to 12 people including women have also been taken into custody for further investigations. Some of Jalil’s family members were also questioned.