Three Arrested in Molestation attempt on Girl and Assault on Friends at Restaurant in Bendoorwell

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru East Police apprehended three youths in connection with the molestation of a girl and assault on her friends at a Restuarant in Bendoorwell here on February 1.

The arrested have been identified as Thrishool Salian (19) from Boloor, Santosh Poojary (19) from Kodikal and Dyanish Aran D’Cruz (18) from Ashok Nagar.

According to the press statement released by police commissioner Shashi Kumar, it is stated that on January 30, a girl and her friends were celebrating a birthday at a restaurant situated in Bendoorwell. All of a sudden, the above mentioned accused barged into the restaurant and attempted to molest the girl. They also assaulted her friends with deadly weapons with the intention of killing them. In this connection a case vide Crime No 12 /2021 u/s 143,147,148,324,354,307,506 r/w 149 IPC & Sec 25,27, Indian Arms Act has been registered in the Mangaluru East Police Station”.

Based on the complaint, the Police Inspector of Mangaluru East Police Station and staff succeeded in apprehending the accused.