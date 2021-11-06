Spread the love



















Three arrested under POCSO Act for Sexual Assault on Minor Girl in Bantwal

Bantwal: The Bantwal Rural police have arrested three youth under the POCSO Act on November 6.

The arrested have been identified as Auto-driver Rizwan from Farangipet, Qasim and Ajmal from Arkula.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother. On November 4, auto-driver Rizwan had sexually assaulted her minor daughter. Based on her complaint the Bantwal rural police arrested auto driver Rizwan under section 354 (A) IPC and sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

On November 5, the victim had filed a complaint in the Bantwal rural police station saying that 5 months back, two persons named Qasim and Ajmal from Arkula had befriended her. Later they took her to their place and raped her. Both the accused threatened the minor girl with life if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Based on her complaint the Bantwal police arrested Qasim and Ajmal under sections 376 D, 506 and 34 IPC and sections 4, 5 (G) and 6 of the POCSO Act. All the three accused were produced before the court and remanded to Judicial custody.

