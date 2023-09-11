Three Arrested with Ambergris worth Rs 90 Lakhs

Mangaluru: The CCB Police arrested three persons and seized 900 grams of Ambergris valued at Rs 90 lakhs, near Panambur Beach here on September 11.

The arrested have been identified as Jayakara (39) of Saligrama village, Udupi, Aditya(25) from Shivamogga and Lohit Kumar Gurappanavar (39) from Haveri.

According to the police, the accused were trying to sell Ambergris, (endangered Sperm whale’s vomit/faecal matter), a banned substance under the forest and environmental laws, near Panambur Beach. On getting reliable information, the CCB police raided the spot and arrested the accused. The CCB police seized 900 grams of Ambergris worth Rs 90 lakhs from their possession.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, IPS and the able guidance of DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by the CCB police.

Like this: Like Loading...