Three assault Madikeri resident, decamp with bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh cash

Sullia: An autorickshaw driver and two of its occupants allegedly assaulted a Madikeri resident and snatched his bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh cash, two mobile phones, and three ATM cards on Monday in Sullia police limits.

Complainant Darshan, 27, a resident of Karagunda in Madikeri taluk, told the police that he had come to Sullia on work on Monday. He boarded a shared autorickshaw near Old Gate in Sullia Kasaba at around 11.15 p.m. the same night to reach Sullia bus stand to return to his place.

Two other passengers inside the autorickshaw attempted to snatch his bag. When he resisted, the driver too joined them and snatched the bag after assaulting the victim.

They pushed him out of the autorickshaw and fled the scene. The Sullia police have registered a case and are investigating.

Like this: Like Loading...