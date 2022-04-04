Three best losers of the Oscar

This year’s Oscar has been on the news for many reasons. From Chris Rock’s mimic going wrong to Lady Gaga not showing up on the red carpet, there are many moments that made 2022’s Academy Awards remarkable. Data collected by BETWAY shows us the three best losers of this year’s Oscar, and here we will look into that.

1. We don’t talk about Bruno

From Instagram reels to TikTok, ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ has been a huge hit on all social platforms. The Disney film ‘Encanto’ features this hit song, and it has received millions of streams on Spotify. Many fans were shocked to see the song, which was penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, not make it to the Oscar nomination list. But people were thrilled when they realized that ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ will have a live performance on the Oscar stage. Despite the enthusiasm, the fans and their parents were pretty upset to see the live performance of Bruno. The well-known rapper Megan Thee Stallion got her own verse in this song, and she somehow replaced the verses the kids were waiting all night to hear live. The parents accompanying their kids on Oscar night took to social media to express the frustration they felt. They did not like how the Oscar pushed a kids’ song so late at night, plus how the singer performed only three lines from the original song and made the rest about the award night.

2. Chris Rock’s comedy

If you thought Chris Rock’s insensitive, out-of-line joke wouldn’t be on the list of top 3 losers; you’re mistaken. This American comedian, while presenting the award on the Oscar stage, made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Smith. Rock smirked as he said, “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, alright,” He referred to Jada’s shaved head after getting alopecia. Fans and audiences were shocked at his unsympathetic words. But the next thing that happened on stage that night shocked them more. Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock. Then he sat on his seat and said, “keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.” The whole internet, since then, has been arguing over who’s right and who’s wrong here! It’s no shocker that this viral moment will surely be one of the darkest occurrences set on the Oscar.

3. The snubs

The first thing that comes to mind after thinking about Oscar losers is the snubs. This year’s Oscar gave us both surprises and snubs. The snubs include Paul Thomas Anderson losing for the 11th time straight, Guillermo del Toro’s star-filled film “Nightmare Alley” losing in four categories, including production design which the film absolutely outdid itself, then Danish film “Flee” which made history with their three nominations in three biggest categories lose in all of them. Other than these losses, many awards were not presented live, which also upset the fans. Sci-fi “Dune” won 6 categories in total, but only two of them were presented live.