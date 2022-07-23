Three Booked Under POCSO Act in Connection of Viral Video of Students Kissing

Mangaluru: As per Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar the City police on Friday produced five minors before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in connection with the viral video of students kissing in an apartment in the city.

He said, “The city police have registered three separate cases under Pocso Act in connection with the incident. We have arrested five minors and produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board. As per procedure, the juvenile court has sent them to the custody of parents. They have been given instructions to appear before the investigation officer whenever required,”

“Earlier as many as eight students were booked under sections of IPC, provisions of Pocso Act and Information Technology Act based on the survivor’s statement. On Thursday, police had taken into custody two suspects. It is learnt that the truth-and-dare challenge incident had taken place between January-February 2022 and the video surfaced a few days ago, after a student exposed it due to a conflict” added the Police Commissioner.

