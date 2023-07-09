Three Cattle Die and Four Medicos Injured After Car Runs Over Cattle

Mangaluru: Three cattle were killed and four medical students were injured when their car ran over the cattle lying on the roadside at Pandit House under the Ullal police station limits in the early hours of July 9.

According to sources, On July 9 at around 3:30 am, Dr Vivek Sasikumar from Mysuru, along with three other medical students, was on the way to Thokkottu from Derlakatte. When the car reached Pandit House at Kuthar, the driver lost control of the car which ran over the cattle resting on the side of the road.

Due to the impact, the car overturned killing three cattle on the spot. In the incident, all four Medical students were injured.

A case has been registered at the Ullala Police Station.

