Three civilians injured in J&K grenade attack



Srinagar: Three civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on a security force ‘naka’ (checkpost) in J&K’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said.

“Militants hurled a grenade and also fired upon a naka party of the CRPF and the local police in Yaripora village of Kulgam. However, the grenade missed the target and exploded some distance away,” a police source said.

“Three civilians received injuries in this explosion. They have been shifted to hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable,” the source added.

The area has been cordoned off for searches.