Three College Staff Arrested for Harassing a Lady Lecturer of a Private College

Three College Staff Arrested for Harassing and Abusing a Lady Lecturer who worked as a lecturer at SVS College in Bantwal

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said * Police have arrested three persons in a harassment case where a woman was being harassed since a year, by posting derogatory comments and posting pamphlets abusing her as a prostitute etc. The arrested persons are Pradeep Poojary, aged 36 hailing from Siddakatte, an economics lecturer, Tharnath Shetty aged 32 hailing from Udupi, a physical director of the college and Prakash Shenoy, aged 44 hailing from Beltangady who happens to be a college correspondent”.

Tharanath Shetty Pradeep Poojary Prakash S

The Police Commissioner further said, ” At the moment it looks like the college administration and lecturers had differences over appointments in the college, so in retaliation the three accused created a poster of a lecturer claiming her to be a prostitute and added her contact details and email ID to the same. In the beginning they mailed an inland letter with objectionable and abusive content to all the colleges, principals, lecturers under Mangalore University claiming the victim to be a prostitute”.

.”Few days later the trio affixed a poster which included the victim’s photo, her contact details at various bus stands and public toilets in Mysuru, Balehonnur, Shivamogga, Sampaje, Subrahmanya, Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Madikeri, among other places. Due to this the victim received repeated calls, messages and emails filled with abusive comments, which led to mental issues” added the police commissi0oner.

It is learnt that the victim and her husband were about to take extreme steps in ending their lives, but on a second unable to bear all the consequences faced by harassment by these three men they approached police Commissioner who quickly took action and three culprits were arrested who are in police custody prior to producing them in court

Speaking to media, the victim said, “It was in December 2021 that I came to know about this abuse and blackmailing issues. Starting February 2022, there has been repeated calls and messages requesting for prostitution act, after they got my contact details in a poster displayed in a public toilets. Roughly 800 phone calls had come in since the poster was displayed, and I was unaware as to what was going on. Now I am relieved after I met the police commissioner who was very courteous and helpful in solving my problems, and with with help of his police force has arrested the culprits. I am very indebted to Police CommissionerN Shashi Kumar and his police personnel. I only wish that just would be served, and these three culprits deserve the punishment for tarnishing my name”..

It is learnt that the victim had moved out of SVS college in Bantwal five years ago and now employed at Dayanand Pai Govt College in Car Street in Mangaluru, and to her personal credit she has over 35 years of experience, also done her doctorate with UGC grade, and has bagged three state awards.

DCP Hariram Shankar, CNE Crime department Police Inspectors Sathish and Harish Kumar were present during the press meet.