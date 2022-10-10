Three cops suspended for Dalit man’s custodial death in UP



Lucknow: Three police personnel have been suspended in connection with the custodial death of a 30-year-old Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district.

An FIR has been lodged against the three suspended cops and four other unidentified policemen on charges of murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, superintendent of police, Radhanagar police station, Fatehpur, said that the victim, Satyendra Kumar, was picked up by cops on Saturday after his name surfaced in a probe related to a forgery case of 14 ATM cards.

On Sunday morning, cops rushed Kumar to the district hospital.

According to reports, his condition had deteriorated due to the alleged torture during interrogation. He succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

Subsequently, a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination. Later in the day, the deceased was cremated in presence of police personnel.

The three cops who have been suspended for their alleged role in the man’s killing are — Sunil Singh, station in-charge of Radhanagar police station, sub-inspector Vikas Singh, and constable Devendra Yadav.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

Besides, the additional SP will conduct a separate investigation into the killing.

Meanwhile, Arvind Singh, elder brother of the victim, has alleged that the cops had demanded Rs 3 lakh in bribe in lieu of releasing his brother when he went to the police station on Saturday night to meet him.

Like this: Like Loading...