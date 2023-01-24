Three-day Bible Exhibition in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Commissions for Bible, Proclamation, Social Communication and Small Christian Community of the Diocese of Mangalore along with St Anthony Ashram, St Joseph Seminary, Cascia, Jeppu and Valencia parishes jointly organise a three-day Bile Exhibition at St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, Mangaluru from Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The exhibition is held on the occasion of ‘Bible Sunday’ celebrated universally on the third Sunday of the Liturgical calendar which is marked this year on January 22, 2023.

Fr J B Crasta, Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions and the convener of the exhibition said, “The Bible, is the best-selling book of all time, having sold around 5 billion copies to date. It is also the most translated book in human history.”

Fr J B Crasta

Fr Crasta further said, “This exhibition intends to draw more people to experience a faith journey while going through a public reading of the Sacred Scripture, biblical art, painting, video presentation, quiz, songs, skits and dances.

He noted that St Anthony of Padua was an ardent preacher of the ‘Word of God’ and showed a great zeal to proclaim it to all. Hence, this exhibition is held in St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu.

Fr Rupesh Tauro, diocesan secretary of the Commission for proclamation and the coordinator of the programme said, “The exhibition will showcase different translations of the Bible copies, Bible art, Bile paintings, iconography, Indian art, and display of Biblical timeline, Bible verses, Bible paintings and the demonstration of important Bible events.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10 am on the Ashram Premises. Rev. Dr William Barboza, Bible (NT) translator from English to Konkani, will be inaugurating the exhibition.

The exhibition will be open to the public on all three days from 9 am to 7 pm. There will be a biblical cultural programme every evening from 4:30 pm to 7 pm. The concluding ceremony of the same is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 at 6 pm.

Contact:

Fr J. B Crasta, Convenor – Mob: 9448724276

Fr Rupesh Tauro, Programme Coordinator – Mob: 8762784733

Fr Larry Pinto, Programme Coordinator – Mob: 9611502489

