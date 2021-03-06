Spread the love



















Three-day long Udupi District Annual Police Sports Meet Concludes

Udupi: The three-day-long annual police sports meet of district police concluded here on March 6, at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium, Ajjarkad, on a grand note. A large number of participants took part in the police sports meet.

Addressing the gathering at the function, District Superintendent of Police (SP) N Vishnuvardhan expressed happiness for making the three-day sports meet a grand success.

Additional DC of Udupi District Sadashiv Prabhu was the chief guest of the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadashiv Prabhu said that events like these will help the policemen lead a stress-free life. He stressed the need for organising more such sports events which would help the police personnel to discharge their duties efficiently. He complimented the participants for taking part in the events with enthusiasm. He wished that winners would continue their winning spirit in future events too.

Events like running race, tug of war, Cricket, Volleyball, Throwball, Kabaddi, Shooting etc, were held during the sports meet.

Additional SP Kumarchandra, DySP Udupi Sadananda Nayak, DySP Karkala Bharath Reddy, DySP Kundapur Shrikanth, DySP DAR Raghavendra and other police officials were present.