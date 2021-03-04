Spread the love



















Three-day long Udupi District Police Annual Sports Meet Begins

Udupi: The three-day long ‘District Police Annual Sports meet’ was inaugurated at the Mahatma Gandhi district stadium Ajjarkad, Udupi, here on Thursday, March 4.

National Sportsperson and Indian Book of Records achiever Abhin Devadiga inaugurated the Sports meet by releasing a bunch of colourful balloons.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhin Devadiga said, “It is commendable that the police personnel work tirelessly to maintain harmony in the society. They are committed to the safety of the society and civilians”. Their sacrifice during COVID-19 is commendable. Their contribution to maintaining peace and order is immense”.

Earlier, an impressive march-past was held by the various police teams participating in the annual sports meet. After the inauguration, Sudhakar ASI, DAR Udupi administered the oath to the participants.

Various track events, cricket, volleyball and other competitions are being held as part of the sports meet.

Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan, Additional SP Kumarchandra, DySP Udupi Sadananda Nayak, DySP Karkala Bharath Reddy, DySP Kundapur Shrikanth and other officials were present.

The valedictory ceremony will be held on March 6 evening. G Jagadeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district and Western Range IGP Devajyoti Ray, will take part as the chief guests.



