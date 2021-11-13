Spread the love



















Three Day PGCET Training for MBA Aspirants organized at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Department of Business Administration – MBA organized a three-Day PGCET Training for MBA Aspirants from 8th to 10th Nov 21 on ZOOM Platform with 597 registrations. During the inaugural ceremony, Dr Rajesha S, Principal, welcomed the gathering and shared the importance of organizing such a programme. Dr Vishal Samartha, Director-MBA program shared the glimpse of Sahyadri and the MBA department to the participants. Prof. Sushma V, coordinator of the program threw light on the three-day event, the subjects covered and the resource persons.

Nageswara, in-house Aptitude Trainer facilitated the session on “Quantitative Analysis”; Mr Vivekananda Kamath, Director, V-Reach Coaching Academy, Udupi, on “Test of Reasoning & General Intelligence”; Prof. Soumyashree, Dept. of English on “Proficiency in English Language” and Prof. Ramesh K G, Dean-Strategic Planning on “General Knowledge”. He walked the participants through the step-by-step process of PGCET – PGCET Results, Document Verification, Seat Allocation Matrix, Option Entry, Seat Allotment and Admission. Several questions related to the PGCET Process were answered leaving the participants self-assured on their PGCET journey.

