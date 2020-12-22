Spread the love



















Three die after consuming contaminated food in Telangana



Hyderabad: Three members of a family died and two others taken seriously ill after consuming contaminated food in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night at Palvatla village in Vatpally mandal.

According to police, five people fell ill after consuming jowar roti at their home. They were admitted to government hospital at Sangareddy, where Susheela, 60, and Chandramouli, 55, succumbed.

Srisailamm, 45, died while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

Two others — Anasuya (50) and Sarita (40) were undergoing treatment in Osmania Hospital.

Family members suspect that some poisonous substance was mixed in their food.

Police registered a case and launched investigation.

Investigating officials collected the food samples and sent them to laboratory for analysis.