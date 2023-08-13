Three Drug Peddlers Arrested while Selling MDMA at Bondel

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested three persons while the were selling Methylene Dioxy Methamphetamine (Synthetic drug) at Padushedde, Bondel here on August 12.

The arrested have been identified as Imran alias Moodshedde Imran (36) from Moodshedde, Amzad Khan (42) from Manipal and Abdul Basheer from Manjanady.

According to the police, Imran from Moodshedde along with Amzad and Abdul were buying MDMA from Bengaluru and selling it in Padushedde, Bondel in their car bearing registration number KA 20 MB 0569. The CCB Police after getting information from reliable sources, raided and arrested the drug Peddlers.

The CCB police seized 5 MDMA pills weighing 170 grams worth Rs 9 lakh, a White Ritz car, 6 mobile phones and digital weighing scale all worth Rs 14.76 lakhs from their possession.

Accused Imran is involved in various crimes, in 2016, a case was registered against him in Mangaluru Rural police station in the Vamanjoor Charan murder case and ganja peddling case in Ullal police station. In 2017, a dacoity case, in 2019 he was involved in ganja peddling case under the Bantwal Rural Police station limits. In 2020, Imran damaged a house in the Bajpe police station limits, in 2022 a case was registered against him in Urwa police station for consumption of drugs, a drug peddling case in Udupi CEN Police station and in 2023, MDMA peddling case in Kavoor police station, all together 9 cases have been registered against him. Imran was recently relesed on bail.

Another accused Abdul Basheer Abbas is involved in assault case and a case was registered against him in Bantwal Rural police station. Under the direction of Police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain and under the guidance of DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar the operation was carried out by the ACP of CCB, PA Hegde, Police Inspector Shyam Sundar, PSIs Narendra, Sudeep M V, Sharanappa Bhandary and team.

Like this: Like Loading...