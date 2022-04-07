Three Engineering Students from Kerala drown in St Mary’s Island Malpe

Udupi: In a tragic incident, three engineering students from Kerala drowned at St Mary’s Island, Malpe here, on April 7.

The deceased have been identified as Alen Reji (22), Amal C Anil (22) and Antony Shenoy (21). All three were engineering students of Mangalam Engineering College, Kottayam, Kerala.

According to the Police, a group of 42 students and two professors visited St Mary’s Island Malpe. Students ventured into the sea to play, while playing in the sea, due to strong currents three students drowned.

Two bodies have been recovered, and the search is on for the third one.

The bodies have been shifted to the District Government Hospital mortuary in Udupi. Malpe police have registered a case and the investigation is on.