Three foot overbridges to be built on expressway near Gurugram



Gurugram: Three foot-overbridges (FOB) would be constructed on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48). The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has identified the locations where these three FOBs will be built.

According to NHAI officials, a proposal has been prepared to build the FOBs and will soon be sent to headquarters for final approval. After getting the green signal, their Detailed Project Report will be prepared by the authority, after which the final tender for the FOB construction would be issued.

These FOBs will be constructed at Khandsa village, Narsinghpur village and near the MDI building towards Delhi.

“A large number of people cross the road at these three places. Due to lack of FOBs here, people have to cross the road risking their lives. The FOBs will reduce road accidents on the highway,” said a traffic police official.

According to data shared by the police, in 2020 nearly 320 people lost their lives in road accidents in the city while in 2019 nearly 433 people had died.

In 2020, overall 704 cases of road accidents were reported in which 297 were injured while 1,205 accident cases were registered in 2019 out of which 807 were injured.

Apart from this, in 2018 446 deaths were reported in Gurugram. In 2017 the number of fatalities stood at 415, in 2016 nearly 435 death cases were reported and in 2015 at least 400 people lost their lives at multiple stretches in the district.