Three from Kasargod Detained for Creating Nuisance at Thokkottu

Mangaluru: Three youth were detained by the police for creating nuisance near the Click Marriage Hall at Thokkottu Olapete here on February 17.

The arrested have been identified as Sharan (24), Pramod (24) and Ajeesh (22) from Kasargod.

According to sources, these youth from Kasargod came to Thokkottu to attend a wedding. Some people were drunk and quarrelling outside the marriage hall. When the police intervened, they pushed the police and abused them using foul language.

Later, the police who were on duty at the Uroos arrived at the spot and detained three persons. Further investigation is on in this regard.