Three Ganja Peddlers Arrested by Surathkal Police -About 4 kg Ganja Seized

Mangaluru: On 26 March 2023 around 6 pm, in the Surathkal Police station limits, in the Kulai area, three men along with a ganja peddler who had occupied a room adjacent to Ms Rathnavati’s home were found smoking Ganja, and the police who were alerted about this, under the leadership of ACP Manoj Kumar, along with Surathkal Sub Inspector Mahesh Prasad, PSI Pradeep TR, and police constables Annappa, Ajith Mathew, Dilip and Karthik raided the room, and found these youth inhaling ganja wrapped inside the cigarettes.

Ganja Peddler VIKRAM JAYARAM

The main ganja peddler arrested in this raid was Vikram Jayaram, aged 30 hailing fromMeenakaliya, Baikampady on the outskirts of Mangaluru, who had supplied the ganja to the three youths, and the police seized 790 gms of Ganja of about Rs 8000 value, Four mobile phones worth about Rs 6000; One auto-rickshaw worth around Rs &0,000; Weighing machine worth around Rs 1000; and cash of Rs 2470, (and also few empty plastic packets) with a total amount of seized items worth Rs 87470.

The four arrested for consuming Ganja were Sathish (50) from Abhiram apartments, Kodialbail, Mangaluru; Sarfaraj (37) of Honnakatte, Kulai; and Akshay ( 33) from Sri sai house, Baikampady. Cases in Surathkal Police Station under No 25/2023 u/s8(c), 20 (b) (ii) (A), 27 (b) NDPS Act have been registered against the accused.

TWO MORE GANJA PEDDLERS ARRESTED with 3 kg 180 gm Ganja in Possession

Apart from the above one peddler arrested on 26 March, Surathkal Police also arrested two more Ganja peddlers both hailing from Orissa in Surathkal Iddya near Govinda Dasa College vicinity and were trying to sell ganja, and the police were successful in seizing 3 Kg 180 gms of Ganja.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, along with police personnel from Surathkal police station namely Mahesh Prasad, Mallikarjuna Biradar, Ajith, Annappa, Dilip and Karthik.

