Three Ganja Peddlers Land in Police Net- 2.126 Kg Cannabis, Pistol, Car Etc Seized

Mangaluru: Puttur Town Police have arrested three people and seized 2.126 kg of cannabis. The arrested persons are K.V. Shafeeq (24), Rajeeq (28) and Mohammed Muwaz (30). The police said that Shafeeq and Rajeeq were found roaming near Veeramangala Railway Bridge in Shantigodu village of Puttur taluk on Sunday morning. The police seized 1.85 grams of cannabis from them. They also seized two mobile phones.

Based on the information given by Shafeeq, the police apprehended Muwaz near Peeramogaru in Kedila village of Bantwal taluk, off the National Highway 75, on Sunday evening. The police said that Muwaz was driving a car towards Gundiya. Muwaz stopped the car a few metres in front of the police team and tried to flee. The police team, however, gave chase and apprehended Muwaz, as per police.

Later, the police seized 2.125 kg of cannabis worth about Rs 20,500 from Muwaz. The police also seized a pistol, two live bullets, three mobile phones, the car, Rs 330 in cash, two PAN cards and two ATM cards from him. The total value of the confiscated goods is around Rs 5.86 lakhs.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of SI Nasreen Taj Chattaraki and police personnel of city police station, joined by Puttur city police inspector Sunil, and directed by DK SP Hrishikesh Sonawane and DySP Dr Gana P Kumar.

In yet another case, the Bantwal Town Police on Monday had arrested Mohammed Imtiyaz (37) and Ubaid (34) for illegal consumption of cannabis. The two were found behaving inappropriately at Nandavara Junction in Sajipa Munnur village. They were subjected to tests at a private hospital and found positive for consumption of cannabis. The two were booked for an offence under Section 27 (B) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.