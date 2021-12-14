Three get 5yr-RI in Vyapam scam



New Delhi: A Special CBI court in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday awarded five years rigorous imprisonment to three persons in connection with Vyapam Scam related to admission in MBBS course.

The court awarded sentences to Saurav Kumar Singh, Umesh Shrivastava and Pravin Singh Rathore and slapped a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of them.

The case was against four accused but the fourth accused has been missing since the beginning of the case.

According to the information, the case was initially lodged with Sanyogita Ganj Police Station and later transferred to the CBI.

The complaint against the accused read that they had cheated a doctor (complainant in the case) to the tune of Rs 13 lakh by promising to help his son in getting admission in MBBS course at Indore Medical College through Management Quota.

The CBI after taking over the matter formed an elite team of investigators to bring home the guilt of the accused.

Investigations revealed that the accused entered into a conspiracy to cheat the complainant and assured him that they would arrange a seat in MBBS course under Management Quota through PMT and initially took Rs 6.5 lakh in cash from him.

It was further alleged that the accused took photograph, marksheet of 10th grade and signature of his son on a paper for filing up PMT-2011 application form, which was filled up by one of the accused.

In pursuance of the said conspiracy, the accused sent the scanned copy of the said PMT-2011 application form along with admit card to email ID of doctor’s son. Thereafter, all the accused again visited the doctor’s house twice before examinations and took remaining Rs 6.5 lakh in cash.

After getting the whole amount, the accused started ignoring the complainant.

The CBI did a through investigation and was able to get scientific evidence. The handwriting of the accused was matched with those on the form of complainant’s son’s admission form.

The email accounts of accused were verified and found the emails were used by them.

“It was found that a seat under management quota was to be availed only through the DMAT Exam conducted by APDMC and not through the PMT exam. The investigation revealed that accused had deceived and created a false impression in the mind of Complainant,” said a CBI official.

In 2015, the probe agency filed the chargesheet in the matter against four accused. The trial court had convicted all the four accused.

The fourth accused Setu Raj is missing so far.