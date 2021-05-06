Spread the love



















Three held in Gurugram for smuggling oxygen cylinder



Gurugram: A joined team of the district drug controller department and the Gurugram police has arrested three men from Gurugram’s Aklimpur village for allegedly smuggling oxygen cylinders to sell them in black market at higher rates in Gurugram, the police said on Wednesday.

260 oxygen cylinders, (250 small cylinders and 10 big cylinders) and a canter used for smuggling have been recovered from the trio. The arrested men have been identified as Vikas Kumar (32), a resident of Karnal at present residing in Gurugram’s Unitech Sector-70, Shiv Kumar (33) from Karnal and Prabhat Kumar (31) from Thane, West Maharashtra.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said on Tuesday that they received a tip-off about the consignment that the culprits would come Gurugram to sell oxygen cylinders at a high rate. “On this, a trap was laid near the Aklimpur village in Gurugram and a suspicious canter bearing Maharashtra number was intercepted on searching the canter, we recovered 260 oxygen cylinders,” Boken said.

The accused disclosed that the bigger oxygen cylinders were being sold at Rs 50,000 while the smaller ones for Rs 35,000 to those in need.

Further interrogation revealed that the trio had purchased these cylinders from a Maharashtra-based vendor.

“The culprits used to sell these cylinders whenever their demand increased. The accused were produced before a local court on Tuesday which sent them to a three days police remand,” the officer said.

All the three were booked for cheating and under relevant sections of The Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act at the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram.