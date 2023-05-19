Three in Udupi district lose over Rs 5 lakh in online fraud

Udupi: Three persons in Udupi district have complained to the police of being the victims of online fraud having lost Rs99,992, Rs2,95,500, and Rs1,07,000 respectively

A 33-year-resident of Neeragadde in Byndoor taluk told the district Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police that he got 7667844106 as the contact number of KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, during an online search on May 17. Upon calling the number, the receiver sent him a link of ‘customer support’ app through another phone number, 9162124966 on WhatsApp.

The victim downloaded the app, filled in the details, including PhonePe password and OTP. The person at the other end sent him appointment code and asked him to visit the hospital the next day. He found Rs 99,992 having been transferred from his SB account with Karnataka Bank, Hattiangadi branch on Thursday.

The CEN police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another fraud reported to the CEN police, the 30-year-old victim, a resident of Dasharathanagara in Manipal, told the police that she responded to a task-based job offer coming from +639463098830 number through WhatsApp on May 17.

Believing the offer, the victim gave her bank and UPI details, but also transferred a total of Rs 2,92,500 to unknown numbers. The CEN police have registered a case and are investigating.

A 72-year-old Herga resident, who was handling his son’s bank account, responded to a telephone call from +919661674382, wherein the caller told him that the Canara Bank account was deactivated. The KYC needed to be updated, the caller said, and obtained the debit card number and OTP.

Soon, Rs 1.07 lakh was withdrawn from his son’s bank account, the complainant said.

The CEN police have registered a case and are investigating.

Like this: Like Loading...