Three Including 2-year-old Kid Killed in Bus-Car Collision at Karkala

Karkala: Three people including a 2-year-old Kid were killed in a collision between a bus and a car at Nellikar in Karkala Taluk on December 10 morning.

The deceased have been identified as Nagaraj (40), Prathyusha (32) and their 2-year-old Kid. All are natives of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Primary Reports, the family was on their way to Sringeri after visiting Dharmasthala. When they reached Nellikar, a private bus collided with their car. All three died on the spot.

Karkala Police have rushed to the spot for investigations.

More Details are awaited