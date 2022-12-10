Spread the love
Three Including 2-year-old Kid Killed in Bus-Car Collision at Karkala
Karkala: Three people including a 2-year-old Kid were killed in a collision between a bus and a car at Nellikar in Karkala Taluk on December 10 morning.
The deceased have been identified as Nagaraj (40), Prathyusha (32) and their 2-year-old Kid. All are natives of Andhra Pradesh.
According to Primary Reports, the family was on their way to Sringeri after visiting Dharmasthala. When they reached Nellikar, a private bus collided with their car. All three died on the spot.
Karkala Police have rushed to the spot for investigations.
More Details are awaited
