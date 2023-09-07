Three including orphanage owner held in Kolkata for raping two minor inmates

The Kolkata Police have arrested three persons, including the owner of a private orphanage in Haridebpur on the outskirts of the city, on charges of raping two minor inmates of the home for a prolonged period of time.

The orphanage has been sealed by the police after shifting its inmates to a nearby state-run home for orphans.

Police sources said that one of the two victims had contacted a non-governmental organisation (NGO), which had some links with the said private orphanage, and narrated how they were sexually exploited by the owner of the home and two of his associates.

The NGO’s office-bearers then contacted the West Bengal Child Rights Commission, which in turn informed the police headquarters about the entire incident.

The police then conducted a surprise raid at the orphanage and arrested three persons, including its owner and two of his associates.

The matter has created ripples in the locality.

The local people said that the owner of the orphanage often boasted of his influential connections and was not on good terms with others staying in the locality.

