Three including Woman Arrested for Cheating Job Aspirants in KMF

Mangaluru: The CEN police have arrested three more persons, including a woman, for cheating nearly 138 persons by assuring them of providing jobs in the Karnataka Milk Federation.

The arrested have been identified as Ramesh Poojary B (41) from Puttur, Chandravati (36) from Alape Padil, and Surendra Reddy G (36) from Bengaluru. Earlier, the police had arrested Prasad Rao P (37) from Salettur, currently residing in Mastikatte, Moodbidri.

According to the police, Prasad Rao along with Hemanth of Mudigere, Surendra Reddy, Darshan, Ramesh Poojary, and Chandravati, had assured of providing jobs to aspirants in KMF. One of the victims, Deviprasad, filed a complaint with the CEN police that he had paid Rs 1.80 lakh to Chandravati, who had assured him of giving him a permanent job as a clerk in the KMF dairy in Kulshekar, Mangaluru.

Based on the complaint, all the three accused were arrested by the CEN police on August 23 and produced before the court, where they were remanded to judicial custody.

