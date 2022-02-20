Three Including Woman arrested for Extortion and Exorbitant Interest Act

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru East police have arrested three persons including a woman under the exorbitant interest act on February 20.

The arrested have been identified as Sharmila (48) and Mohandas (52) from Jeppinamogeru and Sai Kiran (52) from Bantwal.

According to the complainant, Swaroopa N Shetty from Nanthoor was providing computer training Classes at Jeppu. One of the student’s mothers approached Swaroopa for a loan. Accused Sharmila and the complainant were friends, Sharmila gave money on loan with 10 percent monthly interest to a student’s mother who had approached her through Swaroopa.

Later, the student’s mother repaid all the loan amount with 10% interest to Sharmila. But Sharmila started harassing Swaroopa and the student’s mother and also started blackmailing Swaroopa after she had taken signed cheques from her. Since 2016, the accused has extorted Rs 50 lakhs from Swaroopa.

Based on the complaint, the Mangaluru East police have arrested all the three accused under sections 504, 506, 386,448,149 IPC and 3,4 Karnataka Probhition of Charging Exorbitant Intrest Act.