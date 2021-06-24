Spread the love



















Three killed in road mishap in Nigeria



Abuja: Three people died and two others injured after a motorbike collided with truck in Nigeria’s Oyo, authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on a busy road in Ibadan when the speeding motorbike rider lost control and was crushed under the wheels in an attempt to overtake a truck, said Uche Chukwurah, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Oyo.

Chukwurah said that the driver of the truck, which was fully loaded with drinks, had also lost control of his vehicle as it experienced brake failure, Xinhua reported.

The motorbike rider and two others died on the spot, she added.

Like this: Like Loading...