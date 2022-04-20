Three Lecturers Arrested in Harrassing Case of a Lady Lecturer

Mangaluru Briefing the media persons during a press meet Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Police have arrested three persons in a harassment case where a woman was being harassed since a year, by posting derogatory comments and posting pamphlets abusing her as a prostitute etc.

Tharanath Shetty Pradeep Poojary Prakash S

The arrested persons are Tharanath Shetty, Pradeep Poojary and Prakash Shenoy, all three Lecturers at a Private college in Bantwal where the Victim was also a lecturer.

After being unable to bear the consequences faced by harassment by these three men, she approached the police Commissioner who quickly took action and the three culprits were arrested who are in police custody prior to producing them before the court

More details will be updated later