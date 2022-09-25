Three Manipal Students drown in Hoode Beach

Udupi: Three students reportedly drowned in the sea at Hode under the Malpe police station limits on Sunday, September 25.

The deceased have been identified as Nishanth (21), Shanmuga (21) from Bengaluru and Srikhar (21). All three students were studying in ICAS, Manipal.

According to the police, on September 25 evening, a group of 15 students from Manipal had gone to the Hoode beach. Some students ventured into the sea for swimming. While swimming, three were probably caught in the rip current and drowned.

Locals rescued two of the students and rushed them to the hospital but both breathed their last on the way. The search operation is underway for another student.

Manipal Police have registered the case.

