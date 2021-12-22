Three of a family commit suicide in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Three members of a family including two women have committed suicide on Wednesday in Karnataka’s Ramnagar district by jumping into a lake, the police said.

The incident has taken place in Dammanakatte village. The deceased have been identified as Siddamma, 55, her daughter Sumithra, 33, and son-in-law Hanumantha Raju, 35.

An 11-year-old girl, Keerthana, has been rescued. Her condition, however, is said to be serious.

According to the police, family dispute is said to be the reason behind the incident. Five members of the family had decided to commit suicide on Wednesday morning.

The villagers had rushed to the spot and rescued the young girl. The three elderly members had died by the time the villagers pulled them out of the lake.

Hanumantha Raju used to stay at his in-law’s place, and created nuisance everyday in an inebriated state. The arguments had led to serious quarrels, and in a fit of rage, all of them decided to commit suicide, the police said.