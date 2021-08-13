Spread the love



















Three of a family killed in Bihar house collapse



Patna: Three members of a family were killed on Thursday in Bihar’s Samastipur district after a portion of their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, the police said.

The unfortunate incident took place in Pataili village.

According to the police, the victims were sleeping when their house collapsed. The bodies were recovered after other members of the family pulled them out of the debris.

Meanwhile, the Met department of Bihar has sounded an alert for heavy rainfall and lightning in several districts of north Bihar.

Residents of Kishanganj, Araria, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Supaul, East and West Champaran have been asked to stay alert and cautious by the Met department.

“The trough line of monsoon is heading from Amritsar, Dehradun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna and heading towards Arunachal Pradesh. The cyclonic circulation is hovering in central Bihar, north Bihar and Seemanchal area,” said an official of the Met department.

“We have alerted the people to stay indoors in concrete houses. In Bihar, a large number of people reside in ‘Kutcha’ houses which may collapse in heavy rain. They should take shelter in concrete houses. Besides, we have also alerted them to stay away from agricultural fields, trees and electric poles,” he said.

