Three of Family from Kundapur Die after Car Crashes into Tree at Chitradurga

Kundapur/Chitradurga: In a tragic accident, three members of a family from Kundapur died on the spot after their car crashed into a tree at Srirangapura, Hosadurga Taluk near Chitradurga during the wee hours of Monday, February 7.

The deceased have been identified as Geetha (32), her mother Sharada (60) and her daughter Druthi (5). Three others, Nagesh (65), Dayananda (66) and Sudhindra (35), were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Shivamogga.

According to primary sources, a family of six were on their way to Bengaluru from Kundapur. When they reached Srirangapura, the driver allegedly fell asleep and lost control of the car. The car then crashed into a roadside tree, killing three of the occupants on the spot.

Hosadurga Police have registered a case and are investigating.