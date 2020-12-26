Spread the love



















Three people indulged in printing counterfeit notes nabbed

Bengaluru (UNI): Police have nabbed three members of a gang that indulged in printing and counterfeit currency circulation on Saturday.

Police said the arrested have been identified as Jamal, Imran and Mubarak. The arrested

accused are residents of Arafat city of Padarayanapura.

The accused had started printing counterfeit notes during the lockdown and had started

circulation. Jamal gave Rs 100 fake note auto driver Wilson, who suspected and informed

Wilson Gordon Police Station.

Jamal was arrested and based on his information the Wilson Garden police raided and arrested

Imran and Mubarak. Police have seized 200 sheets of Rs 100 currency.