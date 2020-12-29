Spread the love



















Three people tested positive for new variant of COVID-19: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru, (UNI): Three persons, including a mother and a daughter, tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant and put on treatment in isolation in the state, Karnataka Health

Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed here on Tuesday.

The Minister in a Twitter message had stated that a 34-year-old mother and her 6-year-old

daughter who had arrived from the UK on November 19 have tested positive for the new variant of the COVID-19 and had been admitted to Victoria hospital in the city.

Both were asymptomatic and will be put in quarantine for 28 days, the minister said.

The minister had informed that till Monday evening as many as 1766 passengers from the UK had arrived in Karnataka and 27 of them were tested positive and the reports of another 355 are awaited.