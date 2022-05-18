Three Persons Accused of Stealing Motorcycles Arrested- 2 Bikes & a Car Seized

Mangaluru: As per reports from Bantwal Police station, the police personnel there have succeeded in arresting three men accused of stealing motorcycles. The police have seized two motorcycles and a car used by the culprits for doing the thefts.

The arrested persons are identified as Akbar (32) from Bantwal, Siddik (27) and Sameer (23) from Beltangady. It is learnt that the accused had stolen a motorcycle parked by Mukesh at Manihalla, Kasba on the roadside here on 27 April 2022. In this connection, after a complaint was filed by Mukesh, the Bantwal police had registered a case under IPC section 379.

Later, the accused had stolen yet another motorcycle parked by Anoof, a railway staff where he had parked it near Bantwal taluk B Muda railway station on 23 April 2022. After a complaint was filed, the Mangaluru railway police station had registered a case.

This successful operation was conducted under the able leadership of PSI Avinash and PSI Kalaimar, joined by other staff, namely- Narayana, Irshad P, Ganesh, Manohar, Praveen, Mohan, Nagaraj, and also staff from Computer section- Sampath and Diwaker. Assistant SP Shibamsu Rajputh and police inspector Vivekanada under guidance the from district SP and additional district SP also played an important role in this operation.