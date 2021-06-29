Spread the love



















Three Persons Arrested by Cops Over Meet With Minor Girl at a Hotel

Mangaluru : The City police have arrested three people, including two boys and a girl, after they were found violating various rules at Sai Palace Hotel on K S Rao Road, Mangaluru. One has been arrested under the Pocso Act. All three have been arrested under the Excise Act for trying to serve liquor to a minor .(a girl in this case).

As per Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, two girls, including a minor, and two boys had booked rooms at Sai Palace Hotel in the City. Based on a complaint that the minor girl had booked a hotel room and was being served alcohol, police visited the hotel. After gathering evidence, one boy was arrested under the Pocso Act. All the three persons, including a girl working at a gym, have also been booked under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act for violating lockdown guidelines.

It is learnt that the minor girl, a student and inmate of a PG accomodation, was planning to go home and her parents were to pick her up. As her parents were not able to make it to Mangaluru from Chikmagalur because of the lockdown, they booked a room for her in the above-mentioned hotel. Knowing that the girl’s stay in the hotel, the accused, a businessman, booked another room for himself and his friend. He also allegedly sent another girl to stay with the minor.

Police are still investigating the case, and more action will be taken after interrogation.

