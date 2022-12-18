Three Persons Arrested for Rioting & Thrashing a Man Misbehaving with a Minor Girl

Mangaluru : Following an incident where a man in his 30’s was tied up and thrashed by the public for stalking and misbehaving with a minor girl at Kerekadu village of Mulki, now the police have arrested three persons for assaulting the accused. Recalling the incident, the young man had followed the girl on his motorbike on 13 December and misbehaved with her- and when the girl’s father, along with two of his friends came to know about the behaviour of the man, they wanted to teach him a lesson.

So, on Saturday, 17 December, when the young man was seen moving around in that same area, the girl’s father along with others got hold of the man, tied him up and thrashed him left and right. the youth was seen in the same vicinity. He was caught, tied and thrashed. The police who arrived at the scene, arrested the man and based on the complaint by the girl’s parents was booked under POCSO. Meanwhile, the accused also filed a counter complaint with Mulky police for being assaulted by the public and creating chaos.

Now the three persons are arrested under 324 section and rioting sections were produced before the Court. The arrested persons are- Divyesh Devadiga ; Rajesh and Yogish Kumar.