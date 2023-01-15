Three persons shot dead in MP’s Bhind by political rivals, hunt on for accused

A former village sarpanch, and two of his relatives, were shot dead at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Sunday, by his opponent in the panchayat elections and his supporters, police said.



The incident occurred the former sarpanch (one of the deceased), along with his two nephews, were on their way to their farm in Pachera village on a motorcycle. According to the police, a group of people, who were supporters of the opposition candidate for gram panchayat elections held recently, cornered them and opened fire on them.

After firing on the trio, the gunmen. Locals informed the police and the three, identified as Hakim, Golu, and Pinku, were taken to a nearby hospital and where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police said the trio were going to their farm when Sarpanch Nishant and his dozen family members surrounded them and fired on them. “The accused absconded after executing the incident. Police are probing the matter and involved in searching the accused,” said a police official.