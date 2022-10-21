Three PFI members arrested in Assam

Guwahati: At least three members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) along with a linkman were arrested in Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday, officials said.

A police officer said that based on a specific input, the police had launched a search operation at several places in the Nagarbera area of the district.

Following the operation, the police team arrested four people.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nazrul Islam, Hafizur Rahman, Rafiqul Islam, and Mominur Islam.

Mominur Islam is allegedly a linkman of the PFI. He hails from the Chaygaon area of the district while the rest are residents of the Nagarbera region.

Kamrup Superintendent of Police, Hitesh Ch. Ray said that the arrested persons have been questioned by the police.

Last month, Assam Police arrested 25 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and activists from eight districts.

