Three posing as customers flee with Rs 2.86 lakhs jewels from Gold and Diamonds exhibition

Kundapur: Two Women and a man posing as customers, looted jewellery worth Rs 2.86 lakhs from the Gold and Diamonds exhibition show organised by Ora Fine Jewellery Pvt Ltd Company at Uva Meridian Banquet Hall, Koteshwar on November 29.

According to the Complaint by Ramesh Kumar, manager of Ora Fine Jewellery Pvt Ltd Company stated that the company organised a three-day Gold and Diamonds exhibition from November 27 to 29. On November 29, between 12:17 pm to 12:20 pm two women and a man entered the show, posing as customers and asked the salesman to show them gold bangles. They then left the hall. While checking the gold in the evening, the organisers found two bangles were missing. The incident was recorded in the CCTV installed in the Hall.

Based on the complaint by Ramesh Kumar, the Kundapur Police have registered a case, and the investigation is on.