Three PU Girls Missing from City College Hostel still Not Traced

Mangaluru: Three PU girl students from a College in the city, staying in the college hostel, reportedly escaped from their hostel early Wednesday, prompting police to scan CCTV footage and alert other districts about the missing students.

According to police, two of the missing girls are from Bengaluru and the third is from Chitradurga. Police probing the case suspect it to be a well-planned move by the girls as they had cut off the window rails possibly with a hacksaw blade to escape from the hostel.

The names of the girls are – Miss Dakshatha and Miss Yashaswini from Bengaluru and Miss Sinchana P Sukumar from Chitradurga. The hostel is well guarded with CCTV cameras installed. The footage shows the girls jumping the compound wall carrying bags and walking away confidently from the campus during the wee hours of 3 am. An officer said they may have travelled towards AP or TN.

Police have informed the girls’ families. Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the details of the girls have been shared with all police stations and added that they probably do not have mobile phones with them.

