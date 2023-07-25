Three teens killed as scooter crashes into divider in UP’s Rampur

Three school children, travelling on a scooter, were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur after they lost control of the two-wheeler while trying to save a stray dog that came in their way and crashed into a divider.



The incident took place on the busy four-lane Delhi-Nainital National Highway-87 in Rampur city on Monday.

The boys – all aged 16-17- sustained head injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where two of them were declared “dead upon arrival” while the third succumbed to injuries half an hour later.

According to police in Rampur, the boys – Syed Zayaan, Mohd Ahad and Mohd Umair – did not have a licence and none of them were wearing helmets. They were all residents of Rampur’s Ganj locality and used to spend most of their time together, police added.

On Monday, at around 7.30 a.m., Ahad and Umair offered to drop Zayaan to school on their scooty. “The stray dog came in front of the scooty’s front wheel and they somehow saved it. But in the process, they lost control of the speeding bike, which crashed leaving them with serious injuries,” said an eyewitness.

ASP (Rampur), Sansaar Singh, said: “The three boys were rushed to a hospital. They were in critical condition and did not survive. Parents should educate their children more about safety procedures – such as speeding, traffic guidelines and wearing helmets – while riding a bike. Schools also have a crucial role to play in such matters.”

