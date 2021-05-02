Spread the love



















Three Youth Drown in River while Swimming at Kabedi near Pamboor

Udupi: Three Youth drowned in the river in Kabedi near Pamboor while they were swimming on May 2 evening.

The deceased have been identified as Calvin Castelino (21), Zabeer (18) and Rizwan (28).

According to sources, the incident took place in the evening when the three youth had gone swimming in the river at Kabedi near Pamboor. When one of the youth slipped into the deeper side of the river, two others tried to save him and they too drowned. The bodies of all the three youth were later recovered by fire and rescue services personnel.

Shirva Police have registered a case and are investigating.