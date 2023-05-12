Three Youths Roaming Suspiciously in Kadri Temple Premises Arrested

Mangaluru: The Kadri police have arrested three youths who were roaming suspiciously in the Kadri temple premises on May 11 night.

The arrested have been identified as Hasan Shahin (19), Umar Farooq (21) and Muhammad Zafar (18) from Asaigoli.

According to police, on May 11 at around 10:00 pm, three youths came on a motorbike and entered the Kadri Sri Manjunatheshwar temple premises. The locals noticed them suspiciously loitering around the temple and informed the police.

In this connection, the Temple management committee filed a complaint at the Mangaluru East Police Station. Based on the complaint, the Mangaluru East police arrested the youth.

Mangalore East Police are investigating the case.

—

