‘Thumbe Water Enough Till May End-Citizens Should Use Water Carefully- MCC Mayor

‘Thumbe Water Enough Till May End-Citizens Should Use Water Carefully- Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Premanand Shetty

Mangaluru: Speaking after performing Ganga puja to the Netravati at the Thumbe Dam, Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premanand Shetty said, “The water at the Thumbe dam has now been maintained at 6 metres and the inflow of water will continue for another 10 days. The water stored in the Thumbe vented dam will last till May end for supply to the city, but people need to adopt water rationing between March and May. Citizens should use water using common sense and care. With regular monitoring of the Thumbe vented dam and AMR dam, which is on the upstream of Thumbe, there will be no problem in meeting the drinking water needs of the city till the onset of monsoon,” he said while expressing the need for citizens to use water judiciously.

He further said, “Works estimated at Rs 35 crore have been taken up at the dam premises under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. This includes the construction of a 20 MLD (million litres per day) capacity water treatment plant. The jack wells were being upgraded to improve pumping capacity. Under the Jalasiri scheme, an 87.7 MLD water treatment plant was being upgraded. Action is being taken to harness 5% of the water that was going to the drain as backwash water and this will get about 8 MLD of water additionally. Many of the waterworks will be completed in the next few days and more water will be available for citizens,”

In response to the demand by former Mayor M. Shashidhar Hegde for storing water at Thumbe up to 7 metres, the Mayor said the MCC has planned to retain water at 6.6 meters. Accordingly, a survey of the lands that will be submerged has been carried out using a drone and reports will be submitted to the tahsildar. “Once the extent of land that will be submerged is known, we will send a proposal to the State government for allocation of funds,” said Mayor.

Mayor also said that he has spoken to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and asked him to advise AMR dam personnel not to generate electricity in these three months and direct them to release water, whenever necessary, to the Thumbe dam. Steps have been taken to ensure the right mix of chemicals for water treatment and also ensure the supply of clean drinking water to people, he said.

Deputy Mayor Sumangala, former Mayors Diwakar, Sashidhar Hegde, and Bhaskar K., Leader of Opposition in MCC Council Abdul Rauf and in-charge MCC Commissioner Dinesh Kumar participated in the Puja.